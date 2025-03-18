Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,763 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 407,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,447,000 after purchasing an additional 116,119 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $7,830,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $2,510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $269.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

