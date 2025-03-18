Natixis Advisors LLC Has $23.90 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,806 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWK opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.