Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 73,437 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 76,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $209.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.