Rep. Susie Lee Sells Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE #1” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/21/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.00 target price on Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Catawba River Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 268.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,290. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,805 shares of company stock valued at $529,138. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

