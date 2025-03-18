Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.42 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

