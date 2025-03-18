Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,516 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

