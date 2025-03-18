Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $115,133,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

