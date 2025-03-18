iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 288.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,461 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $40,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $264.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day moving average is $289.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

