Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $36.58 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,138 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $36,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.