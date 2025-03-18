Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,165 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Vista Energy worth $55,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of VIST opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

