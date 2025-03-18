Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XMLV opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.