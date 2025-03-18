Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 577,248 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $30,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

