Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

