Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

