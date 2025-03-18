Entrewealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Entrewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Entrewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Entrewealth LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.