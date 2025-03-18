Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,648 shares of company stock worth $48,387,318. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

