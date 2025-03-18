Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $118.71 and a one year high of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.39.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

