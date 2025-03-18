Entrewealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Entrewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

