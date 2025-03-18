Evoke Wealth LLC Has $70.44 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 1.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $70,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,337,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,441,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,178,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

