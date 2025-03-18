Horizon Investments LLC Sells 554,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,130 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.