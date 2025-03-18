Entrewealth LLC Acquires Shares of 16,971 Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Entrewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Entrewealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,493.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $565.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

