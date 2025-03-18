dogwifhat (WIF) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. dogwifhat has a market cap of $467.67 million and $190.48 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,708.74 or 1.00021657 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,840,960 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,840,960.453803. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.47761057 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 654 active market(s) with $212,409,868.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.