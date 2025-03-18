Evoke Wealth LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,052 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Doximity worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 139.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Doximity by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

