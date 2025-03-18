Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGLO. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

JGLO stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

