Vestcor Inc Purchases 904 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

CPT stock opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

