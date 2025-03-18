Vestcor Inc Invests $290,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 192.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

