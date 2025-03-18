Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250,799 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

