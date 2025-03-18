Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 23,434 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,434 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.