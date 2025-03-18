Vestcor Inc Has $302,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $102,269 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RF opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.