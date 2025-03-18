Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Loews by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Loews by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

L stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

