FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XJUN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of XJUN opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

