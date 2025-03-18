Huntsman Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 26,420 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average volume of 1,947 put options.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $26.48.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 73,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 85,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,045,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HUN
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
