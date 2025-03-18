Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 4,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bruker Trading Up 2.1 %

BRKR opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

