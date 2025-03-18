Glenview Trust co Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glenview Trust co lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

