Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 449.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 238,884 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 84,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 53.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

MAT opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

