NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CFO Jay Matushak Sells 4,448 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $29,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330.08. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Matushak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Jay Matushak sold 814 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $5,575.90.

On Friday, March 7th, Jay Matushak sold 1,860 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $13,373.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $36,430.10.

Shares of NeueHealth stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. NeueHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEUE. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeueHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NeueHealth by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

