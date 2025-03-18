Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HALO opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. This represents a 12.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.