CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Megan Clark Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Megan Clark bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$250.06 ($159.27) per share, with a total value of A$50,012.00 ($31,854.78).
Megan Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Megan Clark purchased 132 shares of CSL stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$264.85 ($168.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,959.94 ($22,267.48).
CSL Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.
CSL Increases Dividend
CSL Company Profile
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.