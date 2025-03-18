CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Megan Clark Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Megan Clark bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$250.06 ($159.27) per share, with a total value of A$50,012.00 ($31,854.78).

On Wednesday, February 19th, Megan Clark purchased 132 shares of CSL stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$264.85 ($168.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,959.94 ($22,267.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Interim dividend of $1.83. CSL’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

