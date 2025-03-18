The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $16,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.