Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 1,379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Shares of MIELF stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

