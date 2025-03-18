Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 1,379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Shares of MIELF stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.63.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
