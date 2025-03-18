Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

OLED opened at $156.51 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $140.17 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average is $170.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

