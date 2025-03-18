Energy Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Intuitive Surgical are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, extraction, refining, and distribution of energy, including oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable sources. They can be particularly volatile as their performance is closely linked to commodity prices, geopolitical events, and regulatory policies in the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.74. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.54. 25,878,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,375,427. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $919.42 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.44. 4,238,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,104. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Recommended Stories