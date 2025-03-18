SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

