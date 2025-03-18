Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,610 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

