Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SFLR opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

