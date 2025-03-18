Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.3 days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.
Calian Group Company Profile
