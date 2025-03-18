Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Drops By 30.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of CCOEY stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Capcom has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $13.75.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Stories

