Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Drops By 29.0%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.10. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.