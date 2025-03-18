JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

