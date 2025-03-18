Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Millrose Properties Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties
In other Millrose Properties news, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,879.70. This represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Garett Rosenblum purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $134,756. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
